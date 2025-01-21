J&K Cabinet Clears Key Proposals
1/21/2025
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister here on Monday cleared several administrative proposals.
Sources revealed that the Cabinet cleared the proposal of revision of Dearness Allowance (DA) rates payable to government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners, effective from July 1, 2024.
It also gave its nod for implementation of a 3-tier faculty structure in Government dental College, Srinagar, and Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu, as per the norms of the Dental Council of India (DCI) on staffing patterns, reported news agency KNO.
It also cleared the proposals relating to grant of administrative approval for key proposals mooted by the Housing & Urban Development Department. The proposals included dumpsite remediation through bio-mining/bio-remediation of 11.00 Lakh MTs of legacy waste at Achan dumping site, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs. 60.50 crore (Rs. 33.00 crore from 14th FC and Rs. 27.50 crore from SBM 2.0), pollution abatement and conservation of River Jhelum at Chuntkul and Gawkadal areas in Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs. 6445.68 lakh (Rs. 6380.68 lakh under the National River Conservation Plan) and pollution abatement and conservation of River Banganga at Katra Town, at an estimated cost of Rs. 92.10 crore under the National River Conservation Plan.
The cabinet also cleared the proposal of construction of a new hospital block for the emergency operation theatre at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.
It also cleared the proposal on dispensing with oral tests/interviews for posts in pay level-6, as recommended by the J&K Service Selection Board.
The amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, were also cleared by the cabinet.
Sources disclosed that the cabinet also recommended to the Lieutenant Governor to convene a session of J&K Assembly from the first week of March.
The proposals would now go to LG for the approval, sources added.
