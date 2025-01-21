Letter To Editor Driving In Kashmir: Where Frost Meets Frustration

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

If you're a frequent driver in Srinagar city, you're aware of the challenges that come with navigating its roads. Winters only add to the difficulty. Whether you're a working professional, a student, or simply someone trying to get from point A to point B, the struggle is real. From my own time behind the wheel, I had experience traveling from Humhama to Jahangir Chowk, then to Sour, and finally to Ganderbal to reach Central University. The struggle begins right from your doorstep. where frost-crusted windscreens require hot water to make it clear for the driver to drive, which itself is another struggle to obtain-either heating it on gas or relying on electricity, which is a gamble; it appears and disappears anytime without any prior notice. And if you're careful enough to watch for your vehicle, you can escape this part by covering your vehicle. Once you're done with the first phase of struggle, you face the difficult task of starting your very cold and stubborn car, which often resists starting in this harsh chilla-e-kalan. Unceasing effort and pumping the accelerator give life to it.

The struggle becomes brutal on the road, where the wet and slippery surfaces make it dangerous to drive, even brakes become helpless here. Reckless bus and sumo drivers intensify this challenge, stoping abruptly without indicators or warnings, completely giving no damn to the vehicles behind them, ignoring the traffic jam caused by their actions, which obviously is an inconvenience for everyone except them. Sadly, this is a common sight throughout the valley, not just in Srinagar.

Haphazard parking adds salt to the injuries, blocking entrances and crucial thoroufares. Not to forget The autos and now newly added electric autos – the ultimate agents of the chaos matter how hard you pray not to see them, they will find a way to show up uninvited, poking their nose out of nowhere, just like an elaichi in the biryani. And our young and adventurous drivers (mostly two-wheelers) driven by adrenaline and a sense of invincibility further complicate the chaos, particularly in areas around Parraypora and Bazrulla. Fortunately, our police have made efforts to curb this menace to some extent.

Driving in Kashmir is a never-ending struggle, Frozen mornings, slippery roads, reckless driving and absolute disrespect for the traffic etiquette really make it a daunting misery. And if you make it home after all this nightmare, CONGRATULATIONS ..!!! You're a qualified driver. May your driving journey be safer and may your patience grow.

Muneeb Hamid

