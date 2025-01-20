Industry Minister Emphasises Public-Private Partnership For Amman Shopping Festival Success

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Industry, Trade, and Yarub Qudah chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Amman Shopping Festival 2025.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq along with the secretaries-general of the ministries of Industry, Trade, Supply, Investment, and Tourism, as well as representatives from other relevant entities, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The upcoming festival aims to boost commercial, service, and activities across the Kingdom, with a focus on attracting investments, new brands, and creating job opportunities in various sectors through its associated events.

Qudah highlighted the importance of strong partnership between the public and private sectors to ensure the event's success and its positive impact on the national economy.

He stressed that the festival would serve as a catalyst for economic and service activities, while also showcasing Jordan's unique market potential and advantages.

The minister also underscored the necessity of involving all relevant stakeholders in the festival's planning, recommending that the organising team learn from similar experiences in other countries.

Qudah also directed the formation of an executive committee, led by Tawfiq, to coordinate the detailed planning and implementation of the event.

The committee members shared their perspectives and presented proposals aimed at enhancing the festival's success and achieving its goals.