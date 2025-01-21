1330 Schools With 31,000 Enrolment Run By 'Single Teachers'

The updated official figures reveal that In Jammu and Kashmir, '31,054 students were enrolled' in those educational institutes wherein only one teacher was posted or deployed.

According to the recent official figures, more than 1300 schools in Jammu and Kashmir were those institutes that were functioning with only a single teacher, reported news agency KNO.

It has been learnt that“At least 1330 schools in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning with single teachers.”

Principal Secretary, School Education Department was not available to comment on the issue. Besides, Project Director of Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha could not answer the repeated calls.

President of the Private School Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var said that“In more than 5400 private schools in Jammu and Kashmir, we have a Pupil Teacher Ratio of 1:20. Besides, in every school, we have a minimum of seven teachers in each private school.”

On asking about the closure of any private schools owing to low or zero student enrolment, Var said,“Right from the very inception, not even a single private school has remained with zero student enrolment. However, because of government restriction, intimidation and harassment by way of imposing filing of NOCs and other documents, some private schools may have got closed due to the government restriction.”

On Saturday, it was reported that the updated official figures reveal that in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 119 schools were functioning in the region with no student enrolled in the institution.

The figures have revealed that at least 238 teachers were posted or deployed in the schools wherein no student was enrolled.

It also states that on an average at least seven teachers were posted or deployed in schools of Jammu and Kashmir.

In July-2024, the news agency reported that there were a total of 23,117 government run schools in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 4394 have been deleted from the UDISE data .

