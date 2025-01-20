Energy Ministry Signs Mou For Copper Ore Exploration In Ghor Fifa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Energy and Mineral Resources and the National Arab Company for Industries (NACMI) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to begin copper ore exploration in the Ghor area, south of the Dead Sea.

Signed by of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and NACMI Chairman Hamdi Tabba, the agreement stipulates that exploration, which will cover an area of 28.1 square kilometres, is expected to be completed within a year.

“The memo supports the Royal vision for economic modernisation, which aims to optimise natural resources and boost Jordan's economy,” Kharabsheh said, stressing that the MoU is a first step towards future agreements focused on mining and mineral extraction.

Commending the company's initiative, the minister noted that it was established through the efforts of local partners and entrepreneurs, expressing confidence that it will become a key player in Jordan's mining sector.

He also said that the ministry has already signed several memoranda of understanding for the exploration of various commodities and expects to finalise more agreements later this year.

Hisham Zayoud, director of natural resources studies at the ministry, noted that the MoU includes an exploration programme that will include drilling, sampling and an initial economic feasibility study for the area.

Preliminary studies show copper concentrations as high as 1.36 per cent in surface samples, increasing the project's potential for sustainable development, he noted.

This agreement is part of a wider initiative by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to engage with local and international companies to invest in copper, gold, lithium, phosphate, potash and rare-earth minerals, which are essential to Jordan's economic modernisation and the growth of its mining sector.