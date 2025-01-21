Choudhary Replaces Hina Bhat As KVIB Chairperson

Deputy Chief and Minister for Industries and Commerce Department, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, has been appointed has the chairman of the board.

He has replaced the incumbent chairperson of the board, senior BJP leader, Dr Hina Bhat.

Administrative Secretary Finance, Administrative Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, Director MSME DL, J&K, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission J&K and Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir have been appointed as directors of the board.

