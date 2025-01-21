Choudhary Replaces Hina Bhat As KVIB Chairperson
Date
1/21/2025 12:03:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered reconstitution of board of directors of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).
“In supersession of all previous orders issued on the subject, Board of Directors of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board is reconstituted,” a government order reads.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Industries and Commerce Department, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, has been appointed has the chairman of the board.
ADVERTISEMENT
He has replaced the incumbent chairperson of the board, senior BJP leader, Dr Hina Bhat.
ADVERTISEMENT
Administrative Secretary Finance, Administrative Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, Director MSME DL, J&K, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission J&K and Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir have been appointed as directors of the board.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Local Industry Pivotal In Boosting Economy, Employment Generation: Dy CM
Dy CM Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Govt Offices In Jammu, Warns Against Absenteeism
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21012025000215011059ID1109110702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.