Upgrade The Curriculum

By S ubzar Ah Ganaie

In 1959, a well-known physicist Richard Feynman delivered a visionary lecture at California Institute of titled“There's Plenty of Room at the Bottom,” where he outlined the vast potential of manipulating matter at the atomic and molecular levels. Feynman's revolutionary ideas laid the groundwork for nanotechnology, a field that now drives innovation in medicine, energy, agriculture, and more. Decades later, his vision remains a guiding light for scientific progress worldwide. The subject emphasized the importance of bridging gaps between physical, chemical and biological sciences while transforming them into an interdisciplinary one. Until the invention of high-end microscopy, nanotechnology seemed to be an arbitrary word. Discoveries like, graphene, lysurgus cup- an ancient Roman glass, carbon nanotube, the setae of Gecko's feet, Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid etc. proved that nanotechnology plays an artistic role in shaping the design of this universe both physically and biologically. In other words, it transcends the objects both intrinsically and extrinsically. So, the question if it does so, why don't we dare to expose ourselves and the school going children to this much pre-existing knowledge system in 2025? Is it because we want to hang around the so-called basic sciences like chemistry, physics and biology which diversify themselves into multiple branches like organic, inorganic, physical chemistry; classical, quantum, nuclear, astro physics and zoology, botany, biotechnology, bioresources etc.? Why not identify a node of their existence? Surely this will boil down to the subject of Nanotechnology for the resolution!

As of 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is lagging behind in introducing this much needed revolutionizing subject at the school and college levels. Despite its immense potential, nanotechnology remains absent from the +2 curriculum in Jammu and Kashmir. Students who aspire to pursue careers in cutting-edge fields often face a steep learning curve in higher education due to a lack of foundational exposure in school. This gap not only limits their opportunities but also hinders the region's ability to produce skilled professionals in this transformative field. Thanks to the policy makers, students in UT are still not aware about the name of this subject after a period of almost 7 decades. In-fact, to the high-school teachers, the introduction of this subject seems like summiting Mount Everest 8848m!

As per NEP 2020 vocational education will be imparted to the students. How do we expect that things and ideas like regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, targeted drug delivery, nano sensors, CNT based space ladders etc. will be inculcated into the young minds who are awaiting the futuristic educational initiative in the form of NEP 2020? Should this be linked to the principle of lethargy, which does not allow the chair holders to think like an iconic revolutionary mind allowing its budding blooms to nurture in the gardens of innovation and creativity or the students who do not want to dive into this space and desire to remain whorled in the basic fields of theoretical education, never sprouting to be smelled by the society? At the same time Thanks to the University of Kashmir for exposing us to this domain of knowledge at an age of 24. Although, it could have been done earlier, still,“Better late than never.”

To those who abide by the belief“Education is a powerful weapon to change the behavior of a society positively” and really want to shape the future of this land to produce an intellectual mindset, be he a school teacher, Chief Education Officer, an assistant professor at college level or holding an official rank pertaining to education, it is impressed upon all, to jointly stand together and introduce Nanotechnology as a core subject at both school and college levels. By introducing nanotechnology at these places, Jammu and Kashmir can inspire its students to dream big and innovate solutions for global and regional challenges. As Richard Feynman famously said,“What I cannot create, I do not understand.” Hence, it is high time to honor this saying by collaborating with experts to introduce the subject at all the levels and create a full-fledged multidisciplinary course of Nanotechnology. Policymakers, educators, and industry leaders must come forward to ensure that students in Jammu and Kashmir have access to the opportunities they need to thrive in the 21st century. Introducing nanotechnology in schools is not just a choice-it's a necessity. The time to act is now. Let the seeds of nanotechnology be sown in schools today, so they may yield transformative breakthroughs tomorrow.

The author is a PhD Scholar, University of Kashmir