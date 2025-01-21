PHE Stresses Efficient Water Use
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Engineer of Public health Engineering (PHE) Kashmir, Braham Jyoti Sharma, reaffirmed the department's dedication to managing water resources efficiently and addressing public concerns despite challenges like low precipitation.
Sharma acknowledged the critical role of public cooperation in mitigating water scarcity and expressed hope for continued snowfall and rainfall to sustain water supply. He emphasized the department's efforts to judiciously manage available water, ensuring no disruptions for farmers or irrigation-dependent individuals.
Sharma encouraged the public to use the department's online platform for updates on tenders, work progress, and alerts, assuring that his office remains open to address grievances and queries.
Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, he noted significant progress, with a remaining 12% deficit due to supply challenges for electro-mechanical components. He expressed confidence that the project would meet its revised completion deadline of March 31, 2025.
On tackling illegal mining, Sharma commended media efforts in raising awareness and highlighted the collaborative work of the irrigation department, mining authorities, district administration, and law enforcement in significantly reducing such activities. He urged continued public and media support to sustain and enhance these efforts.
