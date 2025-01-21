عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PHE Stresses Efficient Water Use

PHE Stresses Efficient Water Use


1/21/2025 12:03:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Engineer of Public health Engineering (PHE) Kashmir, Braham Jyoti Sharma, reaffirmed the department's dedication to managing water resources efficiently and addressing public concerns despite challenges like low precipitation.

Sharma acknowledged the critical role of public cooperation in mitigating water scarcity and expressed hope for continued snowfall and rainfall to sustain water supply. He emphasized the department's efforts to judiciously manage available water, ensuring no disruptions for farmers or irrigation-dependent individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharma encouraged the public to use the department's online platform for updates on tenders, work progress, and alerts, assuring that his office remains open to address grievances and queries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, he noted significant progress, with a remaining 12% deficit due to supply challenges for electro-mechanical components. He expressed confidence that the project would meet its revised completion deadline of March 31, 2025.

On tackling illegal mining, Sharma commended media efforts in raising awareness and highlighted the collaborative work of the irrigation department, mining authorities, district administration, and law enforcement in significantly reducing such activities. He urged continued public and media support to sustain and enhance these efforts.

Read Also Shutdown For Doodhganga Water Treatment Plant Postponed Water Supply To Remain Affected In Srinagar Areas On Oct 30-31

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21012025000215011059ID1109110706


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search