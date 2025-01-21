J&K Govt Forms High-Level Committee To Oversee Departmental Promotions

The committee comprises senior IAS officers and a secretary from key government departments: Shantmanu, IAS, Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department – Chairman, Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department – Member, Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department – Member, M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department – Member, Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs – Member.

The committee has been tasked with ensuring the timely conduct of DPC meetings across administrative departments and their subordinate offices, Addressing stagnation and creating clear roadmaps for the career progression of employees and resolving issues of promotional vacancies, reducing the need for ad hoc promotions, and curbing additional charge assignments.

The committee will work closely with concerned departments to record decisions, take actionable measures, and report progress to the General Administration Department for appraisal.

This initiative is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the promotion process, fostering career growth and addressing long-pending grievances of government employees.

Reconstitutes Establishment-cum-Selection Committee

In partial modification of Government Order No. 1837- JK(GAD) of 2024 dated 29.10.2024, the J&K Government today accorded sanction to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, IAS, as its Chairman while M Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been appointed as Member Secretary.

Shantmanu, IAS Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department, Shaleen Kabra, IAS Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department and Achal Sethi, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs have been appointed as its members.

The Administrative Secretary of the department to which the case pertains shall be co-opted as a Special Invitee. The terms of reference of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee and the procedure to be adopted by it, while making the selection for the posts within its purview, shall remain the same as contained in Government Order No. 1488-GAD of 2011.

