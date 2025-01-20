Tkiyet Um Ali Steps Up Support For Gaza With Food, Blankets, Sacrificial Meat

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) announced on Sunday the resumption of its humanitarian aid operations to the Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing efforts to support families in need, particularly amid the challenging humanitarian conditions in the war-torn Strip.

In an interview on the "Ya Hala programme", Amer Barrishi, programmes director at TUA, outlined the organisation's latest efforts, which include the distribution of 60,000 food parcels, along with 20,000 coats and blankets to help families cope with the severe winter conditions.

Barrishi highlighted that these efforts reflect TUA's unwavering dedication to meeting the basic needs of vulnerable communities, according to Al Rai newspaper.

He also said that TUA is preparing 10,000 adahi (meat from sacrificed livestock), which will be processed into 500,000 packaged portions for distribution.

The initiative is being carried out in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), he added.

Barrishi also said that practical measures have been taken to address logistical challenges, including packaging the meat into ready-to-eat units, which ensures quality and facilitates smoother distribution.

Looking ahead to Ramadan, Barrishi noted that TUA plans to expand its efforts to meet the heightened needs of families during the holy month, adding that the organisation will provide Iftar meals made from the sacrificed livestock, ensuring that fasting individuals receive a nourishing meal.

Barrishi also called on donors wishing to contribute to Gaza's families to contact Tkiyet Um Ali through its available donation channels.

He also expressed his gratitude for the generosity of the Jordanian people, whose charitable spirit is especially evident during Ramadan and beyond.