Qatar Airways Cargo partners with Unilode for ULD digitalisation

(MENAFN) Qatar Airways Cargo has teamed up with Unilode Solutions to digitalise its fleet of over 42,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs), marking the largest ULD digitalisation programme ever undertaken by an airline.



Through this partnership, Qatar Airways Cargo will leverage Unilode's advanced technologies to gain real-time insights into ULD locations, sensor data, and asset utilisation rates. This initiative aims to streamline operations, optimise resources, increase revenue, and enhance overall performance.



Unilode’s tag and reader network will be extended across Qatar Airways Cargo's global network, covering both passenger and cargo flights. The integration will be supported by Unilode’s E-ULD app and web portal for real-time tracking, as well as their Enterprise Data Warehouse and customer portal, which offer data analytics to further optimise ULD usage and reduce costs.



Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that the partnership would set new standards for operational excellence in the air cargo industry. He highlighted that the digitalisation of ULDs will improve asset utilisation, reduce costs, and contribute to more sustainable operations.

