EU OLIVE OIL PROJECT PARTICIPATES IN LAS VEGAS WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW TO ENHANCE EVO OIL PRODUCED IN EUROPE

Las Vegas Center | West Hall, Italian Pavilion - Booth 2157

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU OLIVE OIL project, created with the aim of promoting the excellence and sustainability of European extra virgin olive oil, is participating in the Winter Fancy Food Show , one of the most important international trade fairs dedicated to the agri-food sector, which will be held in Las Vegas from January 19-21, 2025 .



Winter Fancy Food Show is a major event for the food & beverage sector, a meeting point for producers, distributors, buyers and food industry professionals from all over the world. In this setting, the EU OLIVE OIL project will have the opportunity to present the values and distinctive quality of European extra virgin olive oil, one of the most appreciated and representative agri-food excellences of the Mediterranean tradition.



During the fair, a press conference , scheduled for January 20 at 10:00 a.m. in room W213 (2nd floor), will be held, during which the objectives of the EU OLIVE OIL project, aimed at enhancing the quality, traceability and sustainability of EVO oil produced in Europe, will be explained, and the Cosentina Olive Association , promoter of the project and a point of reference for the Italian olive oil tradition, will be presented.



Sustainable production in Europe

will also be discussed, with a focus on the innovative and environmentally friendly agricultural practices that characterize the European olive oil sector.



A special moment will be dedicated to the cooking demo , curated by an expert chef, who will demonstrate how to use extra virgin olive oil in cooking, illustrating its beneficial properties and its fundamental role in the Mediterranean diet, recognized by UNESCO as an i ntangible heritage of humanity .



In addition to the cooking demo scheduled during the press conference, daily demonstrations will be organized throughout the event at the EU OLIVE OIL project booth (West Hall, Italian Pavilion- Booth 2157). Each day, the chef will create recipes highlighting the versatility of EVO oil, with insights into its use in traditional Mediterranean dishes and its health properties. These appointments represent a unique opportunity for the public to learn firsthand about the value of this product and its role in healthy, balanced cooking.



In recent years, European extra virgin olive oil has gained prominence in the U.S. market due to its superior quality and wealth of healthful properties. Rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats, EVO oil is associated with preventing cardiovascular disease and improving overall health. The United States is a major export market for European olive oil, with steadily growing demand and increased consumer awareness of its unique characteristics.



Europe, a world leader in olive oil production, offers a product that combines tradition and innovation, ensuring very high standards of quality and sustainability. With the EU OLIVE OIL project, the aim is to further strengthen this presence in the U.S. market by educating consumers to recognize and appreciate the authenticity and benefits of European EVO oil.

The O.P. Associazione Olivicola Cosentina Soc.a.r.l. is an organization of Olive Producers in the Province of Cosenza that has been playing an active role in the Cosenza area since 1982, the date of its establishment, through a dense network of actions in support of its members.

Gathering within itself the presence of about 7100 member producers, one can easily infer the deep rootedness of the Association with the territory: all this makes it one of the most representative associations in the sector, taking care with scrupulous attention every aspect of the olive-growing activity both from the technical-productive point of view and from the economic-commercial one. The Association, in this sense, acts as an efficient intermediary and bridge between its members and the distribution channels.

Its work, in fact, moves in the light of the pursuit of a single relevant macro-objective: to enhance olive production and the careful and conscious consumption of the product, through its protection and promotion.

