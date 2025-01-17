YES Communities Expands Impact Through YES We Care Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to make a lasting, positive impact in the communities it serves through the YES We Care Program. Since its inception in 2018, YES We Care has provided over $1.3 million in community assistance funding to residents, team members, and charitable organizations. The program offers specialized initiatives such as We Build Community Paid Time Off, Paid Time Off Donation Program, Hug-A-Home, and Helping Hands Assistance.

Each year, YES Communities allocates approximately 11,000 paid volunteer hours for team members to give back to their communities. Through the We Build Community PTO program, all YES team members receive paid time off to volunteer with local charities of their choice, including food banks, pet shelters, and other impactful organizations.

YES We Care's Hug-A-Home program has invested over $240,000 to assist residents since 2018. In 2024 alone, YES team members volunteered to renovate 33 resident-owned homes, improving the lives of homeowners in need. YES Communities remains dedicated to growing this program by increasing volunteer participation and vendor support year after year.

“Our team members' passion for giving back is what drives the success of YES We Care. Their efforts make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and in the communities we serve,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.“It's inspiring to see the positive impact we create together, year after year.”

In addition, the Helping Hands program provides essential financial assistance to residents and team members during times of hardship. In 2024 alone, over 414 nominated residents and team members received aid for necessities such as groceries, utilities, and fuel. Since 2018, Helping Hands has contributed more than $1,060,000 to those in need.

"Through YES We Care programs, we're changing lives in meaningful ways. The Helping Hands program ensures a family has food on their table-whether that's through funds for essential needs or helping repair a vehicle so someone can get to work and support their loved ones. Hug A Home doesn't just improve houses; it restores pride and comfort for those who live there. And with We Build Community PTO, we see lives transformed on both sides-the communities we serve and the individuals who give their time to make a difference."” said Patrice Mitchell, Culture Ambassador of YES Communities.

Through YES We Care, YES Communities continues to foster a spirit of giving, support, and community, helping to build a brighter future for all.

