Azerbaijan Discusses Strategies To Combat Human Trafficking

Akbar Novruz

An event titled“Fighting Human Trafficking: Current Situation and Expectations” was held in Azerbaijan, co-organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Main Department for Combating Human Trafficking of the of Internal Affairs (MIA), Azernews reports.

Mehriban Zeynalova, Chairperson of the NGO Coalition for Combating Human Trafficking, emphasized the importance of addressing this global issue and from international practices.

Ibrahim Ahmadov, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, highlighted the critical role of public and non-governmental organizations in combating human trafficking. He noted the department's efforts to counter forced labor and the exploitation of children from vulnerable families, stating, “Recently, the issue of involving children in begging has been observed, and measures are being taken against this. Cases of minors, especially women, being taken to foreign countries and subjected to exploitation are being identified and prevented.” Ahmadov warned of traffickers exploiting ease of travel and online ticketing systems to deceive victims.

Zaur Ibrahimov, Chairman of the "Priority" Center for Social Economic Research, stressed the need for collective action:“This problem not only contradicts national values but also enables illegal activities. NGOs should collaborate with state structures and prioritize awareness campaigns, especially on social platforms, to prevent human trafficking.”

The event saw participation from NGO representatives, intellectuals, and law enforcement officials, focusing on enhanced collaboration and awareness to tackle human trafficking effectively.