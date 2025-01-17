Azerbaijan Discusses Strategies To Combat Human Trafficking
Date
1/17/2025 6:10:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
An event titled“Fighting Human Trafficking: Current Situation
and Expectations” was held in Azerbaijan, co-organized by the
Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the
Main Department for Combating Human Trafficking of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs (MIA), Azernews reports.
Mehriban Zeynalova, Chairperson of the NGO Coalition for
Combating Human Trafficking, emphasized the importance of
addressing this global issue and learning from international
practices.
Ibrahim Ahmadov, a representative of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs, highlighted the critical role of public and
non-governmental organizations in combating human trafficking. He
noted the department's efforts to counter forced labor and the
exploitation of children from vulnerable families, stating,
“Recently, the issue of involving children in begging has been
observed, and measures are being taken against this. Cases of
minors, especially women, being taken to foreign countries and
subjected to exploitation are being identified and prevented.”
Ahmadov warned of traffickers exploiting ease of travel and online
ticketing systems to deceive victims.
Zaur Ibrahimov, Chairman of the "Priority" Center for Social
Economic Research, stressed the need for collective action:“This
problem not only contradicts national values but also enables
illegal activities. NGOs should collaborate with state structures
and prioritize awareness campaigns, especially on social platforms,
to prevent human trafficking.”
The event saw participation from NGO representatives,
intellectuals, and law enforcement officials, focusing on enhanced
collaboration and awareness to tackle human trafficking
effectively.
