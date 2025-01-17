Summons For A Written Resolution - Amendments To The Senior Secured Callable Bond Terms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 17 January 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the " Company ") has today requested Nordic Trustee AS to summon for a bondholders' written (the " Summons ") for the Company's senior secured callable bonds with ISIN NO 001 0729908 (the " Bonds ").

The purpose of the written resolution is to approve a proposal to amend the terms regarding the settlement of the interest payment on the Bonds falling due on 31 January 2025 (the " January Interest Payment "). The Company wishes to settle the full January Interest Payment in kind by issuing and delivering additional Bonds (the " January PIK Bonds ") with terms and conditions substantially equal to those of the outstanding Bonds and the same interest rate as the outstanding Bonds at a rate of eight point fifty per cent (8.50%).

For further background and details of the proposed resolution, please see the attached Summons.

The proposed resolution will be passed if a simple majority of the voting bonds vote in favor of the proposed resolution prior to the expiry of the voting period. The voting period shall expire ten (10) business days after the date of the Summons, i.e., at 5 pm Oslo time on 31 January 2025.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

