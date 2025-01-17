Iranian Chefs Bring A New Flavor To AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: AAFT proudly welcomed three renowned chefs from Iran - Chef Maryam Sarrafha, Chef Hussain Naini, and Chef Nada Tavakoli - to conduct a unique under the aegis of the Indo-Iran and Cultural Forum (ICMEI). The initiative aimed to offer students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and a hands-on experience in mastering the rich and diverse flavors of Iranian cuisine.



The chefs, celebrated for their culinary expertise, are set to guide students in understanding the intricacies of Persian cooking, a culinary tradition renowned for its delicate balance of spices and ingredients. From traditional kebabs and aromatic rice dishes to delectable stews and desserts, the workshop promises to be an enriching experience for both aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of ICMEI and AAFT, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating,“It is an honor to host these exceptional chefs from Iran. Their expertise will not only help our students gain practical skills but will also deepen their understanding of the cultural significance behind Iranian cuisine. Such collaborations bring nations closer, fostering mutual respect and appreciation.”



The workshop highlights AAFT's commitment to providing its students with global exposure and hands-on learning opportunities. The program also underscores the purpose of the Indo-Iran Film and Cultural Forum, which seeks to strengthen cultural ties between India and Iran through artistic and educational exchanges.



Dr. Leila, a key coordinator of the event, was instrumental in facilitating the chefs' visit and ensuring the smooth execution of the workshop.“This initiative is a celebration of cultural unity,” she remarked.“Through food, we find a common language that connects people across borders.”



As the culinary world continues to bridge gaps between nations, initiatives like these pave the way for stronger international relationships and enriched educational experiences. The AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism remains at the forefront of such efforts, inspiring its students to think globally while honing their craft locally.



