ALIA Announces New Council Members And Executive Committee For 2025-2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALIA Council 2025-2026

The Asian Lubricants Association (ALIA) is proud to announce the appointment of its new Council Members and Executive Committee for the 2025-2026 term.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) is proud to announce the appointment of its new Council Members and Executive Committee for the 2025-2026 term. These visionary leaders bring a wealth of expertise and a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration in Asia's lubricants industry.Introducing the ALIA Council Members:- Charlotte Kehoe, Technology Director Asia Pacific, BP Castrol Singapore Pte LtdA strategic leader driving BP Castrol's technology initiatives across Asia Pacific, Charlotte leads the charge in aligning market needs with future trends.- Paul Nai, Senior Director, APAC, Large & Small Engines; Managing Director, Lubrizol Southeast Asia Pte LtdWith over 30 years in fuels and lubricants, Paul's extensive experience spans global markets and ensures innovation in industrial and engine oils.- Pai Kok Tan, Project Consultant, TotalEnergies Marketing Asia Pacific & Middle EastWith four decades in the industry, Pai Kok focuses on operational excellence in the APME zone through key project management.- Andy Notomuljo, APAC Director of Sales, Master ChemicalA seasoned leader in the metalworking fluids sector, Andy continues to raise industry standards in the Asia Pacific region.- Dwi Puja Ariestya, Director of Sales and Marketing, PT Pertamina LubricantsAn expert in regional management, Dwi spearheads impactful sales and marketing strategies for PT Pertamina Lubricants.- Ravi Tallamraju, Group Chief Technology Officer, PETRONAS Lubricants International Sdn. Bhd.Ravi leverages 30 years of global experience to drive innovation in next-generation fluids and OEM partnerships at PETRONAS.- Dr. Wong Min Hao, Base Oil Lead Business Development Specialist, Chevron Singapore Pte LtdA technical strategist in base oil development, Min Hao plays a key role in shaping Chevron's vision for the future.- Jordan Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Lubeworld Holdings SDN BHDWith 30 years of experience, Jordan has led Lubeworld to become a leader in quality and automation.- Jae Hyun Kim, Director of Sales – Asia Pacific, Afton ChemicalJae Hyun drives growth across the Asia Pacific region with innovative lubricant and fuel solutions.- Michael Alcantara, General Manager, APAC Lubricants Supply Chain, ShellMichael integrates low-carbon solutions and optimizes supply chains with over 25 years of strategic leadership.Executive Committee:- Chair: Charlotte Kehoe- Vice Chair: Jordan Lee- Honorary Treasurer: Pai Kok Tan- Honorary Secretary: Andy Notomuljo“These exceptional individuals represent the diverse expertise and forward-thinking leadership that defines ALIA,” said ALIA Director Steve Puckett, OBE.“Together, we are committed to shaping a more sustainable, innovative future for the lubricants industry across Asia.”The new Council will convene at the ALIA Annual Meeting to set the strategy for the new term. The ALIA Annual Meeting will be held on March 11-12, 2025, in Bali, Indonesia, to cover critical topics facilitated by industry leaders on the theme of "The Asian Lubricants Industry – Stronger Presence, Empowered Future". The ALIA Subcommittees and Council will meet on March 10.For more information about the ALIA Council Members for 2025-2026 and the ALIA Annual Meeting, visit the ALIA website .About ALIA:The Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) is dedicated to advancing the lubricants industry across Asia through collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices. ALIA represents over 100 businesses across the entire lubricants value chain including lubricant marketers and manufacturers, suppliers, technology partners, logistics providers and distributors.

ALIA Secretariat

Asian Lubricants Industry Association

+65 6727 4690

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.