Center For Social Dynamics Revolutionizes Scheduling In ABA, Expediting Client Access To Care

Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is thrilled to announce the successful launch of CSD Connect , a trio of groundbreaking scheduling apps developed exclusively for CSD's Behavior Specialists and Caregivers. These apps, a breakthrough use

of technology

in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), are setting a new standard in access to care by eliminating common barriers and improving scheduling ease.

Since their rollout, the HIPAA compliant CSD Connect apps have received overwhelmingly positive feedback, significantly boosting efficiency of accessing care and reducing disruptions to care. To date, the apps have facilitated over 17,000 scheduling offers, allowing families to conveniently reschedule their missed sessions, contributing to record high make up rates. By enabling consistent care, the apps play a key role in driving better outcomes for CSD clients.

For Behavior Specialists, CSD Connect provides tools for real-time offers for care, seamless session modifications, and full schedule visibility, enhancing workflow and minimizing scheduling delays. The app also improves coordination with families, providing instant notifications and schedule updates, which helps ensure clients receive timely and consistent care.

"We have not seen apps like these in the ABA industry until now. With CSD Connect, we are pairing world-class clinicians with families in need of immediate, high-quality services-a critical factor in effective ABA treatment," said Lauren Roxton Chibbaro, Vice President of Operations, Client Services at CSD. "Evidence shows that early access to high-quality care, paired with shorter treatment duration, yields the best outcomes. CSD Connect allows us to bring that level of support to every family we serve."

Key Features of CSD Connect:



Real-Time Scheduling : Specialists view and accept available client hours, reducing delays in service.

Seamless Modifications : Hassle-free session changes ensure efficient updates and consistent care. Enhanced Visibility and Communication : Specialists and caregivers can monitor hours, cancellations, and upcoming sessions in one place, with instant notifications keeping all parties informed.

The introduction of CSD Connect has not only improved the experience for families but has increased scheduling efficiency across CSD's service regions. With this tool, CSD is setting new standards in ABA service accessibility and quality, ensuring families receive the support they need, when they need it most.

About the Center for Social Dynamics

Center for Social Dynamics provides personalized, evidence-based services for individuals with developmental delays, including autism spectrum disorder. Serving families across California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii, CSD is committed to innovation and excellence in client care.

