Inventhelp Inventor Develops Ice Melting Device For Bars & Restaurants (SBT-1893)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been in the hospitality business for 20 years, and during a drought I thought there could be a better way to melt ice at the end of the evening or in the event of a glass or bottle breaking in the ice well," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented The

Liquifier: An Ice Burning Heat Net. My multi-use deign saves time, money, energy, and natural resources while keeping guest and employees safe in a quick and efficient manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to melt ice at the end of the night in a bar, restaurant, hotel, stadium, grocery store, personal gathering, etc. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use and waste water which saves time, money, energy, and resources. It allows employees to perform other tasks while ice is melting. While also increasing employee and guest safety in cases of a glass or bottle breaking in the ice well. The invention features a durable, portable, and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, bars, hotels, stadiums, fish markets, coffee shops, grocery stores, gas stations, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1893, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

