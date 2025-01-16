Cory Watson Attorneys Announces Brett Thompson As Principal Attorney

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since joining the firm in 2017, Mr. Thompson has exemplified an extraordinary dedication to mastering the intricate and factual challenges inherent in the high-stakes litigation handled by his practice group. "Brett's exceptional analytical skills and attention to detail have made him an indispensable part of our team," said F. Jerome

Tapley, Shareholder at Cory Watson Attorneys. "His efforts have laid the foundation for some of our practice group's most impactful cases."

Mr. Thompson has been an integral part of Cory Watson's proven success in recovering more than $4 billion for firm clients and being recognized nationally for the firm's leadership in personal injury, environmental, and mass tort cases. He specializes in appellate and written advocacy, and has had successful appeals before the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and the Alabama Supreme Court. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and received his Juris Doctorate with honors from the Cumberland School of Law where he has been a voice of influence as the associate editor of the Cumberland Law Review.

Mr. Thompson's numerous accomplishments have earned recognition across the legal community, including honors as a recipient of The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© (2022-2025), recognition as a Birmingham Business Journal "NextGen: Law (2024)," a Super Lawyers Mid-South Rising Star (2021-2022), and a National Law Journal's "Top 100 Verdicts" team member in 2020.

In addition to his work with Cory Watson Attorneys, Mr. Thompson is deeply involved in the legal community as a member of the Birmingham Bar Association and Alabama Association for Justice. His bar and court admissions include the Alabama State Bar, United States District Courts for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama, and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

About Cory Watson Attorneys :

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than 4 Billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts.

