Watersports Central Merges With Upstate Marine To Create Regional Retail Powerhouse

This new joint development creates a powerful partnership between two dealerships - each with impressive CSI and prestigious industry/manufacturer recognitions.

- Jeff Husby, WaterSports Central President and CEOSENECA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Top nationally-ranked marine retailer WaterSports Central with six locations in South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, announces a merger of its WaterSports Central Upstate dealership with local and industry award-winning Upstate Marine, both based in Seneca, SC.This new joint development creates a powerful partnership between two top performing dealerships - each with impressive CSI and prestigious industry/manufacturer recognitions - to offer enhanced boating brands, elevated sales and expanded service opportunities to the greater Upstate South Carolina boating community.“We are pleased to combine forces with Upstate Marine with the goals to further raise the bar in delivering top marine sales and service for our Seneca-area customers, while strategically growing our footprint in the Upstate South Carolina market,” said WaterSports Central President and CEO Jeff Husby.“Boaters will benefit from an expanded array of premium boat brands, coupled with our collective focus and proven performance in delivering exceptional customer service.”The newly organized WaterSports Central Upstate group now includes 25+ employees headed by former Upstate Marine owners and executives Adam Wood who now serves as General Sales Manager, and Chad Hamilton, Operations Manager. The two retail locations are approximately a mile apart and both remain in active play, offering a combined 22,000 square feet of operational space. Short-term plans include repositioning the facilities to create dedicated sales and separate service headquarters to maximize capacity, while enhancing overall efficiency and elevating the customer experience.“We are excited by this opportunity to leverage our collective strengths in serving our joint and future customers,” said Wood.“This merger is a win-win for both dealerships and our team members, as well as for our customers and for the broader boating community at large. Our new organization fully expects to set a new standard in delivering the highest level of boating sales and service in the region.”WaterSports Central Upstate now offers an outstanding portfolio of 10 premium new boat brands representing niche leaders Nautique, Centurion and Supreme; Chris-Craft, Monterey and Tidewater; and Balise, Viaggio, Harris and South Bay pontoons.ABOUT WATERSPORTS CENTRALWaterSports Central, established in 1999, is a premier dealership specializing in high-quality brands including towboats, sport boats and pontoons along with an expansive offering of watersports equipment and gear. With six locations across Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, WaterSports Central has become a trusted name in the boating community, earning national and regional accolades for top sales and service, along with CSI scores. WaterSports Central provides an extensive inventory of new and premium pre-owned boats tailored to meet the needs and demands of both seasoned enthusiasts and first-time buyers. WaterSports Central is dedicated to exceptional customer care, offering finance programs, expert maintenance, in-shop and dockside service options and parts support to ensure a seamless boating experience.###

