Prestigious Bharat Medical Excellence Award Bestowed Upon Implantologist Dr. Bharat Agravat At Top Doctors Meet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, January 15, 2025 - Dr. Bharat Agravat, India's top award-winning Cosmetic & implants surgeon and the India's first Dentopreneur, has added another feather to his cap. He has been awarded with the DNS Talks Bharat Medical Excellence Award for excellence in innovative dental practise and global leadership in implant dentistry at Top Doctors Award Ceremony at an event held in Taj Skyline, Ahmedabad on January 3, 2025. This laurel that he has received showcases all that he has done over an illustrious career of almost thirty years in the field of oral care and dentistry for the people of India and worldwide.



The Honourable Health & Family Welfare Minister of Gujarat State, Shri Rushikesh Bhai Patel, presented the prestigious award to Dr. Bharat Agravat as his overjoyed and ecstatic family, close friends and associates, and countrywide colleagues watched in awe and clapped with euphoria. The event and presentation of the award was also witnessed by the graceful presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, and the President-Elect of the Indian Medical Association(IMA), Dr. Anil Nayak.



Having been a pioneer of many dental practices used across the country and multiple other nations, especially in dental implantology and oral care, Dr. Agravat expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for his nomination and selection for the award.“Dr. Bharat Agravat is a colossal figure in the medical field. The giant strides Indian medical field has taken in oral care is thanks to the commitment and hard work that he put in over the years. Nobody deserves it more than him and it is a privilege to watch him receive an award like this”, said a colleague of Dr. Agravat.



The event had plenty more noteworthy moments with awards and recognitions of more medical professionals at such an esteemed event, all thanks to the dedication and commitment of Dr. Nehal Sadhu MD physician Cardiologist and Diabetologist, Founder of DNS Talks who organized the event at Taj Skyline.“As we step into 2025, let us remember that we aren't just doctors. We are warriors who have been tasked to treat and uproot diseases while uplifting humanity at the same time. May all of us succeed in our passions for humanity”, said Dr. Kartavya Agravat while praising his team and colleagues everywhere.



About

Dr. Bharat Agravat is an internationally renowned cosmetic dentist and dental implants surgeon. He has almost 30 years of experience in dentistry and devised various methods to keep teeth healthy and healthy comfortably from various oral diseases. Clinical Mastership in Implant Dentistry from New York University USA. (Gujarat's First), Advanced Education in Implant Dentistry at Harvard University School of Dental Medicine USA (Gujarat's First), Min-Residency in Advanced Endodontics from University at Buffalo USA. (Gujarat's First) and Diplomate & Fellow at the International Congress of Oral Implantologist – DICOI & FICOI, USA.





