Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Advanced Data Systems Corp., Community Health Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Envision Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Oracle Corp., Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., SurgCenter, Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, TeamHealth, Tenet Healthcare Corp., United Health Group Inc., and Veradigm LLC

The ambulatory surgical centers market is experiencing significant growth due to an increasing number of partnerships and collaborations between vendors and end-users, as well as medical technology companies. These strategic alliances aim to enhance distribution channels and upgrade product offerings. For instance, in February 2023, United Surgical Partners International collaborated with Providence, a not-for-profit health system, to expand access to ambulatory surgical services. Such business strategies are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) have seen significant growth in the healthcare industry, particularly in the areas of spinal injections, ocular disorders, hernia repair, colonoscopy, and diagnostic procedures. Single-specialty and hospital-owned, as well as corporate-owned ASCs, offer convenience for patients seeking outpatient surgical centers for minor operations and non-invasive treatments. Physicians play a crucial role in the success of ASCs, with physician-owned centers gaining popularity due to increased physician control. Data management, remote patient monitoring, and healthcare IT solutions are essential for efficient operations. Patient demand for outpatient surgery centers continues to rise due to the convenience and lower medical bills compared to inpatient surgeries. Modalities like cataract surgery and ophthalmic conditions benefit from medical technology advancements. Non-communicable diseases such as chronic disorders drive the need for minimally invasive treatments and surgeon tools. Mobile surgical procedures and digital tools are becoming increasingly common for older populations, especially for those with medical coverage through private healthcare insurance. Hospital stay is minimized, making ASCs an attractive option for various diagnostic procedures and non-emergency surgeries. The market for ASCs is expected to grow as the trend towards minimally invasive treatments and digital health solutions continues.



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) face significant financial challenges that hinder their ability to offer competitive compensation and growth opportunities to clinical staff. This disadvantage in comparison to larger hospitals makes recruitment of skilled clinicians difficult. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies like robots in healthcare is increasing, but their high cost is a barrier for ASCs. Younger surgeons may soon demand this technology, further limiting ASCs' competitiveness. Despite offering lower prices and high-quality services, ASCs struggle to compete financially with larger corporations. These factors are anticipated to restrict the growth of the ASC market during the forecast period. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), also known as outpatient surgery centers, offer diagnostic procedures and minor operations for chronic disorders without the need for inpatient stays. However, challenges exist in this market. Medical bills can be high, especially for diagnostic tests and certain procedures like gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and orthopedics. Older population growth and chronic diseases increase healthcare expenditure. Mobile surgical procedures and minimally invasive treatments using surgeon tools offer solutions. However, these require physician control and can be costly. Dental, ophthalmology, and other specialties use mobile operative systems for nonsurgical procedures. Diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases are crucial, but medical coverage and private healthcare insurance vary. ASCs offer emergency care and outpatient facilities for various specialties including gastroenterology, podiatry, neurology, and cardiovascular. Non-invasive operations and laparoscopy are popular minimally invasive surgeries. Endoscopy, obstetrics, gynecology, and ophthalmology are common procedures. Multi-specialty and single-specialty ASCs cater to diverse needs. Challenges include managing medical bills, ensuring physician control, and catering to the geriatric population's unique needs. Minimizing invasive surgeries through minimally invasive treatments and pain management is essential. Market growth depends on addressing these challenges and offering cost-effective, high-quality care.

This ambulatory surgical centers market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Single-specialty centers 1.2 Multi-specialty centers



2.1 Hospital-affiliated ASCs 2.2 Freestanding ASCs



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Single-specialty centers-

Single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), operated by one or two physicians, dominated the global market in 2023 with a significant share. These centers specialize in a single type of surgery, such as endoscopy (27%), ophthalmology (24%), pain-related (12%), and plastic surgeries (6%). The focus on one service limits equipment needs and reduces operational expenditure, allowing investments in necessary areas. Single-specialty ASCs' success lies in their unique location-specific solutions and the expansion potential into multi-specialty centers for risk diversification. Despite the potential limitations, this segment's benefits, including cost savings and patient satisfaction, are expected to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), also known as outpatient surgery centers, are healthcare facilities where patients undergo surgical procedures without the need for an overnight hospital stay. These centers specialize in diagnostic procedures, minor operations, and non-invasive surgeries for chronic disorders such as endoscopy and laparoscopy. The convenience of ASCs has led to an increase in popularity, particularly among the older population and those with chronic diseases. Medical bills for outpatient procedures are typically lower than inpatient surgeries, making them an attractive option for self-care employers and government payers. ASCs offer a range of surgical procedures, including minimally invasive surgeries, emergency care, and mobile surgical procedures. The healthcare expenditure on outpatient procedures is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population. Data management and remote patient monitoring are also becoming essential aspects of ASC operations to ensure efficient and effective care.

Market Research Overview

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), also known as outpatient surgery centers, have gained significant popularity in the healthcare industry due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. These centers specialize in performing diagnostic procedures, minor operations, and non-invasive treatments for various chronic disorders, including gastrointestinal, dermatological, orthopedic, ophthalmic, and cardiovascular conditions. ASCs offer a wide range of surgical procedures, from laparoscopic surgeries and spinal injections to pain management and dental procedures. ASCs cater to an older population, who often require frequent diagnostic tests and treatments, and offer the advantage of avoiding hospital stays. These centers are owned by physicians, hospitals, or corporations and offer both single-specialty and multi-specialty services. The growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases and the geriatric population's increasing need for chronic disease management have led to an increase in demand for outpatient surgical centers. ASCs employ advanced medical technology, digital tools, and healthcare IT solutions for data management, remote patient monitoring, and surgeon tools to ensure efficient and effective treatment. Minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopy, have become increasingly popular due to their reduced recovery time and lower medical bills. The market for ASCs is expected to grow significantly due to the rising healthcare expenditure, patient demand for minimally invasive treatments, and the convenience they offer compared to inpatient surgeries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers

Modality



Hospital-affiliated ASCs

Freestanding ASCs

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

