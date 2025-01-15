Doherty Enterprises-Owned Applebee's® On Long Island Launch 9Th Annual Above And 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee's® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants on Long Island announced today the official launch of their 9th annual Above and“BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest. The annual essay contest celebrates outstanding teachers, nominated by their students, by awarding each a $500 sponsorship check and hosting a special end-of-year class party.







Image caption: 9th annual Above and“BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest.

Starting today, the essay contest is open at participating Applebee's® restaurants on Long Island that are owned and operated by local franchisee, Doherty Enterprises (see complete list of participating restaurants below).

This spring, four exceptional educators – two from Nassau County and two from Suffolk County – will each receive a $500 sponsorship check to enhance their classrooms for the 2025-2026 school year. Additionally, the winning teachers will enjoy a celebratory end-of-year party with their current class!*

To participate in the contest, students are invited to submit an essay in person at their local Applebee's®, detailing why their teacher should be named Applebee's®“Teacher of the Year.” Elementary school students are asked to write a 1⁄2 page essay, while middle and high school students must submit a 500-word essay explaining why their teacher stands out.

As an added bonus, all students who submit an essay will be rewarded with a free ice cream certificate** for future use.

Each student may submit only one essay, and entries will be accepted at participating Applebee's® locations from Monday, January 6 through Sunday, March 16, 2025, with a strict deadline of 10 pm ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 18, and the class parties will take place in June. If class parties are not feasible, they will be substituted with two Dinner for Four certificates for the student who wrote the winning essay.

“We're excited to kick off the ninth annual Above and 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest at our Long Island Applebee's locations,” said Brian McDonnell, Director of Operations for Doherty Enterprises' Applebee's® Long Island.“It's an honor to celebrate the incredible teachers who dedicate themselves to shaping young minds. This contest gives students the opportunity to highlight the lasting impact their teachers have made while shining a spotlight on the educators who go above and beyond every day.”

Applebee's® Above and“BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest entries will be accepted at the following Applebee's® locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Long Island:



Nassau County : Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Rosedale, Valley Stream, and Westbury. Suffolk County : Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, Deer Park, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead, and Shirley.

*Two winners will be selected from both Nassau and Suffolk counties. Prizes are subject to change. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner for Four certificates.

**Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee's® locations in LI. Limit one per person. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the NeighborhoodTM is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®.

Applebee's franchise operations consisted of 1,618 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 14 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2024. This number does not include one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and seven Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, including seven restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Wendy's, Jinya Ramen Bar, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 15 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 27th Largest Franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 80th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 70th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 24th in NJ's Top 250 privately held companies & 5th Largest Family-Owned Business Based on Employees in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the“Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to“Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,200 people and donated over $5.7 million directly back to those in need. ( ).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lynn Munroe

...

845-548-1211

News Source: Doherty Enterprises