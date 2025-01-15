Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. Names Jeremy Daniel As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)

a provider of healthcare solutions, has appointed Jeremy Daniel as its new Chief Officer, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare, biotechnology, and finance, Daniel brings expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and organizational growth. Previously CFO at Innoveren Scientific, he has a strong track record in fundraising, mergers, and acquisitions, having raised over $100 million in funding. CEO Michael Dent, M.D., highlighted Daniel's alignment with HealthLynked's mission to innovate and expand its healthcare technology solutions. Daniel, a CPA and Xavier University MBA graduate, expressed enthusiasm for advancing the company's financial strategies and enhancing healthcare connectivity.

To view the full press release, visit



About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HealthLynked are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN