United States Key Inflation Rises 2.9% In December, Core CPI At 3.2%
1/15/2025 10:14:07 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The key inflation in the United States rose in December 2024 as prices grew for gas, eggs, and used cars.
A labor Department report showed the Consumer Price index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent on an annual basis in December 2024, the highest since last July.
On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.4 per cent. In November, the CPI stood at 2.7 per cent.
Excluding volatile food and energy
components, the core CPI fell 3.2 per cent on an annual basis.
