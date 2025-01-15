United States Key Inflation Rises 2.9% In December, Core CPI At 3.2%

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The key inflation in the United States rose in December 2024 as prices grew for gas, eggs, and used cars.



A Department report showed the Consumer Price (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent on an annual basis in December 2024, the highest since last July.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.4 per cent. In November, the CPI stood at 2.7 per cent.

Excluding volatile food and components, the core CPI fell 3.2 per cent on an annual basis.