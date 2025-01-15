Amazon Ring adds 2K video to Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro for UAE Customers

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, 15 January 2025: Amazon Ring is taking its existing HD capabilities to the next level with the new 2K video, delivering crisp resolution, brilliant clarity and colour. UAE customers can stay connected to the things that matter to them the most with even greater sharpness and texture quality for enhanced visuals.



Ring’s 2K video resolution will be available in the UAE on the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro with no subscription required. Existing customers will be able to upgrade their devices to 2K resolution at no added cost through the Ring app.



Ring also added Vehicle Detection, which notifies customers when a moving vehicle is detected in the field of view on select Ring doorbells and cameras. This new Smart Alerts feature is available to customers with a Ring Home subscription plan on the following devices:

• Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

• Spotlight Cam Pro

• Spotlight Cam Plus

• Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

• Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera

• Indoor Camera (2nd Gen)

• Battery Video Doorbell

• Battery Video Doorbell Plus

• Battery Video Doorbell Pro

• Video Doorbell Wired

• Wired Doorbell Pro



Ring is continuously working to enhance the Ring experience for both new and existing customers. Ring Vision combines software, hardware, and Ring’s internal expertise to ensure balanced colour, contrast, and motion smoothing so customers see each moment in brilliant detail – and enjoy an improved home security experience.





