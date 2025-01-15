New Business Academy Project To Boost Children's Business Knowledge & Financial Literacy
Date
1/15/2025 8:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between
"Baku KOB evi" and the "Miniboss" Business School,
Azernews reports.
The document outlines the use of opportunities provided by the
Startup Development Center, which operates under the Baku SME
House, to enhance children's knowledge in the field of business and
offer financial literacy training as part of the "Business Academy"
project.
It is important to note that the "Business Academy" project is
designed for children aged 10 and older. As part of the project,
business training will be held every Saturday at the Startup
Development Center, conducted by professionals.
The academy, which will run for two months, aims to introduce
children to fundamental business concepts, develop their leadership
and entrepreneurship skills, improve teamwork and decision-making,
enhance their negotiation skills with partners, and strengthen
public speaking abilities. Participants will also work on startup
projects as a team.
Participants who complete the program will receive an
international certificate.
