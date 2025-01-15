عربي


New Business Academy Project To Boost Children's Business Knowledge & Financial Literacy

1/15/2025 8:10:54 AM

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between "Baku KOB evi" and the "Miniboss" Business School, Azernews reports.

The document outlines the use of opportunities provided by the Startup Development Center, which operates under the Baku SME House, to enhance children's knowledge in the field of business and offer financial literacy training as part of the "Business Academy" project.

It is important to note that the "Business Academy" project is designed for children aged 10 and older. As part of the project, business training will be held every Saturday at the Startup Development Center, conducted by professionals.

The academy, which will run for two months, aims to introduce children to fundamental business concepts, develop their leadership and entrepreneurship skills, improve teamwork and decision-making, enhance their negotiation skills with partners, and strengthen public speaking abilities. Participants will also work on startup projects as a team.

Participants who complete the program will receive an international certificate.

