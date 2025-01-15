Sinaproc Issues Warning For Strong Winds And Waves In The Panamanian Pacific

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) reported that a

warning of

windy conditions and waves in the Panamanian Pacific remains in effect until

January 17, 2025 .

The warning includes the following areas of the Pacific coast:



Western Pacific : Gulf of Chiriquí, with waves of 0.5 to 1.0 meters high and periods of 10 to 12 seconds.

Central Pacific : South of Veraguas and Los Santos, with waves between 0.5 and 1.0 meters high and periods of 10 to 14 seconds. Eastern Pacific : Gulf and Bay of Panama, with waves of 0.5 to 1.0 meters high and periods of 10 to 13 seconds.

Adverse maritime conditions

The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama indicated that strong winds, frequent waves and possible rough seas are expected in the maritime area of ​​the Panamanian Pacific. These conditions represent a risk for small and medium-draft vessels, as well as for other maritime and recreational activities on the coasts.

To mitigate the associated risks, Sinaproc urges the population to follow the following recommendations:



To the captains of light vessels , take extreme precautions and carry safety equipment.

Avoid bathing or recreational activities in the sea.

Do not set up tents or other equipment near the seashore or in coastal areas. Comply with the rules and guidelines issued by security and emergency services.

In case of any emergency, the population can contact the numbers

520-4426,

911

or

6998-4809.