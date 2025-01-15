Trump announces creation of 'external revenue service' to collect tariffs, foreign taxes

(MENAFN)

In line with President-elect Donald Trump, the US will set up a "External Revenue Service" to collect taxes and penalties from brought in.



Trump leads on a platform of raising government revenue by tariffs on foreign goods, just as the US did ahead of the establishment of the income tax in 1913.



“I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.



“We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share,” he also said.



Trump outlined the ‘ERS’ as the counterpart to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US tax government initially created through the Civil War in 1862.



“Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves. It is time for that to change,” he announced.



