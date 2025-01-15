Full And Complete Ceasefire In Phase One Of Gaza Deal: Biden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the three-step truce agreed between Israel and Hamas includes a "full and complete ceasefire" as part of phase one and a "permanent end to the war" in an unfinalized second phase.

"Phase One will last six weeks. It includes a full and complete cease fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of detainees held by Hamas," Biden said in a White House speech.

"During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war," he added.