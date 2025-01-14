Sony Electronics Launches PR Agency Review

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN DIEGO - Sony has put its lucrative North America PR business up for review, PRovoke has learned.



According to individuals familiar with the review, Sony issued an RFP earlier this month saying it was looking for PR agency support for four of its divisions- corporate comms, home entertainment, personal entertainment and imaging solutions. Agencies can pitch for one or all parts of the business, the RFP said.



The account is estimated to be worth a number in the low seven figures.



The review comes after incumbent Weber Shandwick stepped away from the account to work with Samsung Home Entertainment. Samsung hired the larger Weber Shandwick Collective as its US AOR in November.



Sony reps did not respond to request for comment.







