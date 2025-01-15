Drug Prosecutor's Office Files Charges For Drug Trafficking
The Drug Prosecutor's Office charged four people with the crime of drug trafficking, from whom two tons of cocaine were seized on El Porvenir Island, Guna Yala Region. During the hearing, the Colón Drug Prosecutor's Office alleged that the defendants intended to transport the drugs to Central America.
