Drug Prosecutor's Office Files Charges For Drug Trafficking

( MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Drug Prosecutor's Office charged four people with the crime of drug trafficking, from whom two tons of cocaine were seized on El Porvenir Island, Guna Yala Region. During the hearing, the Colón Drug Prosecutor's Office alleged that the defendants intended to the drugs to Central America.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.