Unprofa Estimates That In Three Months It Will Be Possible To Buy The 20 Medicines With Discounts

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Union of Pharmacy Owners (Unprofa) estimates that the price reduction of the 20 most commonly used drugs by the Panamanian population will take effect in three months, and not in 15 days as announced by the government. These medicines will have a discount of up to 50% and will be sold to pharmacies, which must adhere to the of (Minsa) in order to buy them. Leitza Cruz, from Unprofa, explained that their inventories have those same medicines that were purchased at 60 or 100%, so they are not going to sell at a low price a product that cost them more. Cruz indicated that although they had a meeting with the Minister of Health, Fernando Boyd Galindo, they do not know if the inventory is available to pharmacies and what the mechanism for purchasing the medicines would be. He told news media that they still have many questions regarding the procedure for purchasing medicines, such as the method of payment and delivery. He believes that the population should be educated about the use of medicines, since according to the law; medicines must be sold in closed boxes and not in individual tablets. Minister Boyd said a few days ago that they will start by reducing the price of 20 medicines and then 20 more, until reaching a total of 96 products.

The first 20 medicines that will have this discount are: Amlodipine, 5 mg tablet; Atenolol, 100 mg scored tablets;

Enalapril, 20 mg tablet; Irbersartan, 300 mg tablet; Ibuprofen, 400 mg coated tablet or pill

; Paracetamol (Acetaminophen), 500 mg tablet or pill, Salbutamol Base or Sulfate Aerosol, CFC-free, equivalent to 100 mcg per inhalation, bottle of 200-250 doses.

Also, Metformin Hydrochloride, 850 mg scored tablet; Perindopril, 5 mg tablet; Indapamide, 1.5 mg long-acting tablet; Azithromycin, 500 mg capsule or tablet; Ceftriaxone Sodium, 1 gram IM vial; Ciprofloxacin, 500 mg tablet; Fluoxetine, 20 mg tablet or tablet. Also,

Olanzapine, 10 mg dispensable tablet; Timolol, 0.5% eye drops, 2.5-5 μl bottle

; Ambroxol Hydrochloride, 15 mg/ 5 mg syrup, 120 ml bottle; Ipratropium Bromide, 200-250 MCG/ML inhalation solution; Clarithromycin, 500 mg tablet and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide, 2 MG/ML syrup 27 mg/15 ml bottle 120-200 ml.