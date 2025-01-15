'Thrilled': Record-Setting Djokovic Trumps Federer On Way To Round Three

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he was "blessed" and "very thrilled" after surpassing Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam singles matches played on his way into the Australian Open third round.

The 37-year-old faced stiff resistance from fearless Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria before winning 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a clash with Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac.

It was Djokovic's 430th Slam contest to claim sole ownership of most singles matches played, men or women, in the Open era ahead of Federer (429) and Serena Williams (423).

No one else has played 400 or more.

"I love this sport, I love competition," said Djokovic, who is into the third round in Melbourne for a 17th straight year.

"I try to give my best every single time. It's been over 20 years that I've been competing in Grand Slams at the highest level.

"Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I'm just blessed to be making another record.

"Grand Slam matches and Grand Slam wins are what count the most in our sport. Of course I'm very thrilled with that," he added.

Djokovic was given a fright in the first round by American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked 107, who also pushed him to four sets.

The Serb said afterwards that the way he fought back was a good sign in his quest for an 11th Australian Open title and record 25th Grand Slam crown.

'Good fashion, good mindset'

Watched once again by new coach Andy Murray, he was more like his old self to start against 125th-ranked Faria, barely giving the 21-year-old a look in.

Djokovic opened his account with a service hold to love then pounced to break Faria for 3-1 when a backhand went long.

He was well into his groove and another break for 5-1 sent him on his way to the opening set in just 30 minutes.

The big-serving Faria's victory in the first round against Pavel Kotov was his maiden Tour-level win and the inexperienced youngster appeared to be out of his depth.

Miraculously he rallied in the second set as Djokovic's frustrations bubbled to the surface, breaking twice to race 4-2 clear.

Faria lost his nerve serving for the set at 5-3, broken to love with Djokovic producing a gold-plated crosscourt winner to haul himself back.

It went to a tiebreak where this time Faria made no mistake, taking the set with a quality drop shot, pumping his fists in celebration.

But seasoned campaigner Djokovic reset and with the stadium roof now closed due to rain, he flicked a switch to take charge of the third set as Faria began wilting.

The Portuguese battler was spent with Djokovic's composure and experience coming to the fore as he romped through the fourth set to stay on track for another title.

"He was playing lights-out tennis," said Djokovic. "He's a young guy. I told him at the net the future is bright for him.

"A great test for me. I wish maybe I stayed a set less on the court today. But happy with the way I ended up the match. Good fashion, good mindset."