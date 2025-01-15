Rajasthan Will Become The State With Highest Volume Of Water Under PM Modi's Leadership: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Union for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, has expressed confidence that Rajasthan will soon be the state with the highest quantity of water under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted the significant efforts made by both the Central under Prime Minister Modi and the state government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to make the state water-sufficient.

He also emphasised the importance of the public's involvement in water conservation, urging citizens to understand the value of every drop of water.

With this in mind, the "Karmabhoomi Se Matribhoomi" campaign has now evolved into a mass movement.

On Wednesday, during the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for rainwater harvesting works in Sanganer Assembly constituency at Government College, Sanganer, Union Minister Patil mentioned that the Prime Minister's modified PKC link project (integrated ERCP) will be a major solution to the state's water scarcity.

This Rs 70,000 crore project, he noted, will require only 10 per cent of the financial burden from the state governments, while the central government will contribute 90 per cent.

He also pointed out that the Yamuna Water Agreement will provide a permanent resolution to the water challenges of the Shekhawati region.

Patil further stated that the people of Rajasthan understand the importance of water more than anyone.

He recalled how in the past, people in Rajasthan would set up drinking water stalls wherever they traveled.

However, he emphasised that now, rather than just providing drinking water, "there is a need to build water recharge structures that will replenish the earth's thirst".

This approach will ensure that the water in every village stays in the village, water in every field stays in the field, and rainwater in every house seeps into the ground.