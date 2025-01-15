Israel Army Says Intercepted Projectile Launched From Yemen
Date
1/15/2025 2:27:30 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen on Monday before it crossed into Israeli territory, in the latest in a series of ongoing attacks.
Earlier on Monday the military said it had also intercepted a drone in southern Israel that was launched from Yemen.
Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Iran-backed Huthi rebels who control swathes of Yemen have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.
In retaliation, Israel has struck Huthi targets several times inside Yemen, including in the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa.
MENAFN15012025000028011005ID1109094830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.