Israel Army Says Intercepted Projectile Launched From Yemen

This image grab from a video released by Iran Press on January 10, 2025, shows smoke billowing during reported Israeli airstrikes as Yemenis rallied nearby in support of Palestinians in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen on Monday before it crossed into Israeli territory, in the latest in a series of ongoing attacks.



Earlier on Monday the military said it had also intercepted a drone in southern Israel that was launched from Yemen.

Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Iran-backed Huthi rebels who control swathes of Yemen have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

In retaliation, Israel has struck Huthi targets several times inside Yemen, including in the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa.