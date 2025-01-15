IMO Secretary General: Panama Canal Law 'Is Clear'

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Panamanian Arsenio Domínguez, said on Tuesday that the legislation on the return of the Panama Canal is“clear,” in the face of threats of intervention by the president-elect of the United States , Donald Trump. “In 1977, we completed the process. The canal is Panamanian,” he said, adding that“people have the right to express their opinion, but that doesn't mean they are right.”

