Sports Minister Honours Referees Of Gulf Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Sports and Youth and the President of the Gulf Federation H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani received the refereeing team of the 26th Gulf Cup final in Kuwait, which featured Bahrain and Oman. The team included Abdulrahman Al Jassim, Saud Ahmed, Taleb Salem and Khamis Al Marri. They were joined by Chairman of the Referees Committee of the Qatar Football Association and Chairman of the Referees Committee of the Gulf Football Federation Hani Taleb Ballan. H E Sheikh Hamad praised the high level of Qatari officiating throughout the tournament, particularly in the final. He encouraged the referees to continue their development and to represent Qatari arbitration with excellence on both regional and international stages.