Nakheel Partners With Six Renowned Architecture Firms To Design 10 Bespoke Beach Collection Villas On Palm Jebel Ali

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inspired by the island's unique blend of oceanfront serenity, vibrant cityscape, and the colours and forms defining its landscape, the architects have crafted an exclusive collection of 10 homes that celebrates the iconic destination's natural beauty and urban dynamism, delivering a collection of residences that seamlessly integrate indoor-outdoor living and infuse luxury into everyday living. From minimalist elegance to bold contemporary statements, the emphasis is on creating spaces that embrace natural light and take advantage of the scenic vistas to offer residents a sanctuary of tranquillity and exclusivity, aligned with Nakheel's vision for Palm Jebel Ali.

Situated on prime beachfront locations, the five- and six-bedroom villas from the Beach Collection

range from 7,300 sq ft to 8,500 sq ft, offering unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. Each villa boasts a unique and contemporary façade, meticulously designed to complement the coastal setting. Grand entryways with double-height volumes lead to expansive living spaces, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase captivating views of the Arabian Gulf.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate,

said: "With its breathtaking oceanfront views

and ambitious vision, Palm Jebel Ali

has inspired some of the world's leading architectural minds to design bespoke masterpieces for The Beach Collection. These unique villas embody luxury, sophisticated design and a seamless connection with nature, a testament to the success of our collaboration, showcasing the individual brilliance of each architect while capturing the essence of this extraordinary destination. This collaboration brings to life our vision for exceptional homes that cater to inspired tastes and lifestyles."

Palm Jebel Ali's seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, and it marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Nakheel's projects form an iconic portfolio that are pivotal to realising Dubai's vision.

