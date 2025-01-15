Serco Awarded $247M U.S. Army Holistic Health And Fitness (H2F) Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herndon, Virginia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new contract to support the optimization of Soldier readiness and performance within the Army's Holistic and (H2F) System. The contract has an 8-month base period, plus four one-year options periods, with a total estimated value of $247 million if all options are exercised. Serco is proud to partner with HigherEchelon, Hyperion Biotechnology, Think, and The Geneva Foundation, collectively referred to as Team Serco, to provide H2F System services.

Under this contract, Team Serco will support the US Army's initiative to enhance soldier readiness, optimize physical and non-physical performance, significantly reduce injury rates, and streamline rehabilitation post-injury. Team Serco's Strength and Conditioning Coaches (SCCs) and Cognitive Performance Specialists (CPSs) will initially provide direct training support at 45 US Army brigades across 15 continental United States locations. Having over three decades of global experience supporting US military personnel, providing H2F System services to Soldiers at installations worldwide is a natural extension of Serco's personnel readiness capabilities.

As the United States Army continues to revolutionize how they improve the health and wellbeing of their soldiers, Serco is proud to have the opportunity to support this important mission,” stated Tom Watson, Serco Inc's Chief Executive Officer. "This is an exciting growth opportunity for us, which builds off of our many years of experience in human capital, training, and cognitive support for our military members and we are honored to have the opportunity to now support the H2F program”.

During the contract base year contract, Team Serco plans to hire and deploy over 350 certified Strength and Conditioning Coaches and Cognitive Performance Specialists. To review the open positions and job opportunities, please visit the Careers section of the Serco website or click here, .

