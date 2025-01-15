Former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg Joins Flo Health's Board Of Directors

Ms. Ginsberg's demonstrated leadership and extensive experience in consumer will support Flo's strategic growth

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo ("Flo"), the #1 women's health app worldwide1 with 73 million monthly active users2

and the first European femtech to be valued at over one billion USD3, today announced the appointment of former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Ginsberg's extensive experience in consumer and her demonstrated leadership in scaling successful brands make her a valuable addition to Flo's Board of Directors as the company focuses on continued strategic expansion globally.

Ms. Ginsberg brings over 20 years of experience building category-defining consumer brands in the technology sector to the Flo Board. Throughout her 14-year career at Match Group, she held several executive positions at the company in North America, ultimately serving as CEO from 2017 to 2020. During Ms. Ginsberg's tenure, Match Group expanded its portfolio from a single brand – Match – operating in North America, to more than 12 brands with users across every country in the world. As CEO, she managed renowned brands such as Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid and international brands including Meetic in Europe and Pairs in Japan. During her tenure as CEO, she drove subscriber and revenue growth and quadrupled Match Group's stock price.

In her role on Flo's Board, Ms. Ginsberg will utilize her experience supporting technology companies through periods of expansion to prepare Flo for its next stage of business growth, with a focus on sustainable momentum, effective governance, and enhanced market visibility.

Dmitry Gurski, CEO of Flo, expressed his enthusiasm for Ms. Ginsberg's appointment. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Mandy to our Board. Her extensive experience in consumer technology and her demonstrated ability to scale businesses will be vital as we embark on our next phase of growth. We look forward to leveraging her expertise to help us further our mission of creating a better future for female health."

"I am thrilled to join Flo Health's Board of Directors," said Ms. Ginsberg. "Flo's commitment to empowering women through health and wellness resonates deeply with me, especially as a mom of two daughters. The team at Flo has created an incredible product built on technology acumen, a growth mentality, and an expert medical team supporting a robust portfolio of interactive reproductive health content. I am thrilled to collaborate with Dmitry and the executive team at Flo to drive meaningful change in women's health."

Jessie Cai, Principal at General Atlantic and member of Flo's Board, commented, "We are excited to welcome Mandy to the Flo Board of Directors. Mandy's personal passion for empowering women through health and wellness, combined with her track record in building and advising global consumer internet and subscription businesses, will support Flo in tackling the big opportunities ahead."

Ms.

Ginsberg is currently an operating partner at Advent International, a global private equity investment firm. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors at Uber Technologies, ThredUp, and Universal Music Group, and previously served as a director at Match Group, J.C. Penney Company, Care, and Noom. Ms. Ginsberg holds a BA from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Dallas, TX with her family including two daughters – a high school student and a medical student at The University of Texas.

Flo Health

Flo Health is the leading app in the Health & Fitness category4; it is the #1 OB-GYN-recommended app5

for period and cycle tracking and is the first European femtech unicorn following a 230M investment from General Atlantic in July 2024. The company supports 73 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 6 million paid subscribers.6 With over 120 medical experts7, Flo is committed to supporting women at every stage of their health journey, from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause. It provides curated cycle and ovulation tracking, tailored health insights, daily bite-sized visual content, and a private community for users to share their questions and concerns. As part of its mission to build a better future for female health, Flo's Pass it on Project aims to improve health literacy by providing up to 1 billion women in need with free access to Flo Premium and has donated 20M subscriptions to date. Flo prioritizes safety and focuses on being the most trusted digital source for women's health information. Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Rapid Response category as part of the company's commitment to privacy. For more information, please visit .

