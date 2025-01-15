US sanctions on Russian oil affect 10 percent of tanker fleet, disrupting global shipping

(MENAFN) In line with ship monitoring information examined by Reuters on Monday, 10 percent of the blob’s oil tanker fleet will be affected by the most recent US sanctions targeting Russian oil brought in, which will stop dozens of boats from getting into major ports throughout the world.



Washington stated the measures on January 10 with the intention of lowering Moscow's energy product revenue.



In accordance with the news agency, no less than 65 tankers have been unable to dock and have anchored close to the coasts of China, Russia, and other strategic areas. Nevertheless, it did not identify the total of boats that have a connection to Russia.



Seven of the ships are based near to Singapore, five are based off Chinese ports, while the remaining ships are based in the Far East and along the Russian coast of the Baltic Sea. International difficulties are exacerbated by other vessels that are still anchored close to Iranian ports and the Suez Canal.





MENAFN15012025000045016953ID1109092022