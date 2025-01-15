Azerbaijani Ombudsman Issues Open Letter On Armenia's Ethnic Cleansing Policies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has addressed an open letter to international human rights organizations, ombudsmen of foreign countries, and national human rights institutions, calling attention to Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing and deportation against Azerbaijanis based on racial discrimination and hatred, Azernews reports.

In her letter, Aliyeva outlined Armenia's long-standing policies targeting Azerbaijanis, stating:

“ Armenia's policy of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and deportation against the Azerbaijani people on the basis of racial discrimination and hatred has continued for centuries and has been clearly manifested in different historical periods. ”

She emphasized that the large-scale and systematic acts of violence committed against Azerbaijanis during the late 20th century were deliberate and aimed at achieving ethnic cleansing in regions such as Western Azerbaijan (present-day Armenia).

Aliyeva pointed to statements by Armenia's former leaders, such as Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, and Serzh Sargsyan, which openly admitted to these acts.

“ The views expressed by Levon Ter-Petrosyan in his videos circulating on social networks confirm that the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and genocides committed in Garabagh were deliberate policies under his leadership. His words demonstrate that the Armenian leadership pursued a systematic and organized ethnic cleansing policy. ”

She further highlighted that Ter-Petrosyan described the expulsion of Azerbaijanis as a“great success” for the Armenian people, boasting about the complete cleansing of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and Garabagh.

The Ombudsman urged international organizations to investigate these crimes and ensure justice:

“ There is sufficient evidence regarding the numerous acts of war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and deportation committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis. Although relevant reports, statements, and appeals have been sent to international organizations, there has been no adequate response due to double standards applied against Azerbaijan. ”

She stressed the need for Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral lands in present-day Armenia and called for international pressure on Armenia to ensure their safe and dignified return.

The letter included several demands for action:



Recognition of the acts of genocide committed against Azerbaijanis.

Restoration of property and compensation for damages incurred by displaced Azerbaijanis.

Prevention of racial hatred and discriminatory practices by Armenia, especially those targeting the younger generation. Support for the early restoration of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

“ I hope that international human rights organizations, ombudsmen, and the global community as a whole will take this issue seriously and will not spare their support for a fair investigation of the crimes committed in the territories of Azerbaijan, as well as for the restoration of the rights of Azerbaijanis, ” Aliyeva concluded.

The letter serves as a renewed call for justice and accountability for decades of atrocities committed against Azerbaijanis, urging the international community to act decisively to address these historic injustices.