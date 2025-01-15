Azerbaijani Ombudsman Issues Open Letter On Armenia's Ethnic Cleansing Policies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva,
has addressed an open letter to international human rights
organizations, ombudsmen of foreign countries, and national human
rights institutions, calling attention to Armenia's policy of
ethnic cleansing and deportation against Azerbaijanis based on
In her letter, Aliyeva outlined Armenia's long-standing policies
targeting Azerbaijanis, stating:
“ Armenia's policy of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and
deportation against the Azerbaijani people on the basis of racial
discrimination and hatred has continued for centuries and has been
clearly manifested in different historical periods. ”
She emphasized that the large-scale and systematic acts of
violence committed against Azerbaijanis during the late 20th
century were deliberate and aimed at achieving ethnic cleansing in
regions such as Western Azerbaijan (present-day Armenia).
Aliyeva pointed to statements by Armenia's former leaders, such
as Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, and Serzh Sargsyan, which
openly admitted to these acts.
“ The views expressed by Levon Ter-Petrosyan in his
videos circulating on social networks confirm that the expulsion of
Azerbaijanis from Armenia and genocides committed in Garabagh were
deliberate policies under his leadership. His words demonstrate
that the Armenian leadership pursued a systematic and organized
ethnic cleansing policy. ”
She further highlighted that Ter-Petrosyan described the
expulsion of Azerbaijanis as a“great success” for the Armenian
people, boasting about the complete cleansing of Azerbaijanis from
Armenia and Garabagh.
The Ombudsman urged international organizations to investigate
these crimes and ensure justice:
“ There is sufficient evidence regarding the numerous
acts of war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and deportation
committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis. Although relevant
reports, statements, and appeals have been sent to international
organizations, there has been no adequate response due to double
standards applied against Azerbaijan. ”
She stressed the need for Azerbaijanis to return to their
ancestral lands in present-day Armenia and called for international
pressure on Armenia to ensure their safe and dignified return.
The letter included several demands for action:
Recognition of the acts of genocide committed against
Azerbaijanis.
Restoration of property and compensation for damages incurred
by displaced Azerbaijanis.
Prevention of racial hatred and discriminatory practices by
Armenia, especially those targeting the younger generation.
Support for the early restoration of the rights of Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia.
“ I hope that international human rights organizations,
ombudsmen, and the global community as a whole will take this issue
seriously and will not spare their support for a fair investigation
of the crimes committed in the territories of Azerbaijan, as well
as for the restoration of the rights of Azerbaijanis, ”
Aliyeva concluded.
The letter serves as a renewed call for justice and
accountability for decades of atrocities committed against
Azerbaijanis, urging the international community to act decisively
to address these historic injustices.
