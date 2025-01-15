L&T 90-Hour Workweek Debate: Amul Takes 'Labour & Toil?' Dig, Says 'We Stare At Bread Daily'
Date
1/15/2025 6:16:07 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amul, known for its witty takes, has poked fun at L&T (Larsen & Toubro) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remarks suggesting a working Sunday for his employees, while advocating a 90-hour workweek, sparking widespread debate across various circles.
In its latest doodle, Amul expressed its disapproval of the 90-hour workweek proposed by the L&T chairman and supported by the company's HR head . The poster shows a doddle of the L&T chairman with a caption:“#Amul Topical: Controversy about the 90 hour work week!”
The text on the doodle read: 'Labour and Toil?' with L&T in bold. Another text on the Amul doodle read:“Amul stares at bread daily!” in a clear jibe at L&T chairman's“how can you stare at your wife?” as he advocated a working Sunday.
Also Read | Former L&T employee says Subrahmanyan's 90-hr workweek is 'exactly what company needs' but calls Saturdays 'irritating' What did L&T chairman say?
L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, in an interaction with employees recently, said he regrets not having to make his employees work on Sundays.“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays,” he said. Also Read |
“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at the husband,” the L&T chairman said, triggering a heated debate about work-life balance including from some peers in the business community such as RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka .
Defending the remarks, Larsen & Toubro said that the chairman's remarks reflect the company's“larger ambition”. The company said,“We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”
The comments follow Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek suggestion and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's“biwi bhaag jayegi [wife will run away]” remarks.
MENAFN15012025007365015876ID1109092700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.