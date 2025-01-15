Biden makes Russia sanctions snare for Trump
1/15/2025 6:18:40 AM
(MENAFN) The Biden administration has reportedly set a sanctions "trap" for President-elect Donald Trump, making it difficult for him to lift the sweeping sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector. According to the Washington Post, these sanctions are framed within a legal structure and supported by bipartisan legislation that could hinder Trump’s ability to roll them back.
Key obstacles include the legal framework under which the sanctions were imposed and strong potential resistance from Congress, especially from Republicans who have previously advocated for stricter penalties. A senior Biden official noted that any attempt to lift these sanctions would require congressional approval, leaving Trump with limited options.
Despite his calls for a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Trump may be forced to maintain pressure on Russia due to these constraints. His incoming national security adviser, Michael Waltz, has argued that the sanctions could be used to push Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace talks. The sanctions, which include measures targeting oil companies like Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, aim to hurt Russia’s energy industry, a key source of revenue for its government.
As the sanctions were announced just days before Trump’s inauguration, Moscow has accused the Biden administration of attempting to sabotage future bilateral relations. Biden officials, however, see the sanctions as a strategic move that will leave a firm foundation for the next administration while costing Russia billions in monthly revenue. Any attempts to reverse these measures are expected to face significant congressional resistance.
