Amid Maha Kumbh Mela, Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dip In River Ganga In Haridwar Watch

1/15/2025 6:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amidst the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a holy dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Though the former Uttar Pradesh chief Minister did not disclose the location, party sources said he took the dip in Haridwar.

Taking to X, Akhilesh wrote on X,“Taking Maa Ganga's blessing on Makar Sankranti festival.”

Earlier on Sunday, when asked if he would be visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yadav said he had visited the religious congregation always.

"Some people go to bathe in Ganga to gain 'punya' (virtue), some people go to give 'daan' (donate) and some people go to wash away their sins. We will go for 'punya' and for 'daan,'" he had told reporters.

In 2019, Yadav had taken a bath in Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.

With agency inputs.

More to come.....

