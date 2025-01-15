Gunshots And Abuse Over Car Parking: Pub Owner Clashes With Guards In Greater Noida Residential Society

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A resident of a residential society in Greater Noida fired six gunshots and exchanged punches with security guards late Monday night over a dispute over car parking.

Gaurav Sisodia, a resident of Radha Sky Gardens in Sector 16B of Greater Noida, allegedly fired six gunshots with his licenced gun during the altercation with the security guards. said Sisodia was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

Luckily, the security guards managed to escape unhurt.

Gaurav owns the Tathastu pub in Greater Noida.

The incident was caught on camera.

According to police, Gaurav has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said Gaurav Sisodia fired in the air during his altercation with the guards over a parking dispute.

"We have registered a case following a complaint by the security officer of the residential complex. We are checking the CCTV footage for further action," Shakti Mohan said.

In a video message, Ashutosh Srivastav, a resident of Radha Sky Gardens, said some residents and guards had been arguing over a parking dispute for days. The two sides exchanged blows and verbal abuses.

“Late at night, a resident opened fire in the name of self-defence. He fired six times. Thankfully, no security guard was injured. Gaurav Sisodia, who lives here and owns Tathastu pub in Greater Noida West, had a drunken brawl with the guards and opened fire," Ashutosh said.

In a video, Gaurav can be seen arguing with a guard and daring him to slap him.

The security guard replied: "Why should I slap you? You are harassing poor guards."

Then, Gaurav said: "I am harassing poor people? You are misbehaving."

Then he adds: "Come on, just touch me once."

In another video, Gaurav can be seen threatening to shoot the guards as some people, including women, try to hold him back.

He also abused the guards and accused them of molesting women.