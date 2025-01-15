No Relief To Naresh Balyan: Delhi Court Denies Bail To AAP MLA In MCOCA Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Naresh Balyan, the AAP MLA, accused in in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case was denied bail by Delhi court on Wednesday. Naresh Balyan, the Uttam Nagar MLA, was arrested on December 4 and had since been in judicial custody in connection with MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapila Sangwan alias Nandu.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja on Wednesday decreed,“Application dismissed.” Delhi alleged that the AAP leader could influence witnesses, destroy evidence and hamper the ongoing investigation if granted bail.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh on Wednesday said, "They (witnesses) have confessed that accused Naresh Balyan is facilitator/conspirator in the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan and he has provided money to one of member of syndicate after commission of crime for expenses during evading his arrest," PTI reported.

The prosecutor the alleged syndicate members had“created havoc in society and amassed huge illegal wealth” citing 16 FIRs filed against it in various parts of Delhi.

After an audio clip of a purported conversation between Naresh Balyan and Sangwan surfaced last year, the AAP leader has been under investigation. According to Delhi Police, Naresh Balyan was operating with Sangwan, who was behind several extortion and firing cases in the capital. Opposing Naresh Balyan's bail plea , Delhi police on January 8 said the AAP leader was a "facilitator" in the organised crime syndicate.

On January 9, the judge reserved the order on the application following presentation of arguments from the prosecution and the accused.

According to Times of India report, Delhi court issued a notice to Delhi police earlier in the day after Naresh Balyan moved a petition seeking permission to sign documents to open a bank account and other documents required to contest upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Following Naresh Balyan's arrest, AAP chief and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the Uttam Nagar MLA was actually a "victim" himself. According to Arvind Kejriwal, gangster Kapil Sangwan threatened Naresh Balyan and sought extortion money, against which the MLA submitted complaints to Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP chief of "defending" criminals.