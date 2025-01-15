Trump’s Ukraine envoy demands ‘maximum pressure’ against Tehran

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming special envoy for the Ukraine conflict, has urged the U.S. to revive the "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. Speaking at a Paris event organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a group opposed to Tehran’s government, Kellogg emphasized the need for a broad strategy—including economic and measures—to encourage reforms in Iran.



Kellogg, a retired U.S. lieutenant general, has attended multiple NCRI events, suggesting potential links between the group and the new U.S. administration. He has also accused Iran of supporting Russia in the Ukraine war, a claim Moscow has denied. Kellogg argued that the U.S. should capitalize on Iran’s current vulnerabilities, calling for swift action to improve the situation.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned France’s hosting of the NCRI, labeling it a “terrorist group,” and criticized the French government's stance on terrorism.



The "maximum pressure" strategy refers to Trump’s earlier campaign of stringent sanctions on Iran, particularly in response to Tehran’s nuclear program. After withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, the U.S. imposed sanctions, which Iran views as unjust. Despite efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), those talks have not led to a resolution. Iran continues to deny any intentions of developing nuclear weapons, maintaining its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

